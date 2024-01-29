Istanbul Church Shooting: One Killed After Masked Men Opened Fire During Morning Mass

Ankara: A shooting incident has been reported in Turkey’s Istanbul where a person lost his life after two masked gunmen opened fire and during a service at a church on Sunday. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya informed about the incident on X (formerly Twitter). The shooting took place in Sariyer’s Buyukdere neighbourhood at around 11:40 am (local time) when the mass prayers were held at Santa Maria Church, Yerlikaya mentioned in the post. The Minister stated that a “large-scale investigation” is underway, and cops have launched a massive manhunt to nab the accused persons.

“We strongly condemn this vile attack,” the minister said, as per CNN.

However, the motive of the attack’s has to be ascertained.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said no one was injured in the attack, which targeted one person.

Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc condemned the attack, stating that the Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors had been assigned to investigate the incident.

“Efforts continue to identify and capture the suspects who carried out the attack. The investigation is being carried out in a multifaceted and meticulous manner,” Tunc added, according to CNN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed that the country’s security forces with “all their resources” have been mobilised to nab the attackers.

Further details are awaited.

