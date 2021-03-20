New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the US President’s ‘killer’ remarks, his Russian counterpart Vladimir on Thursday said that Joe Biden’s remarks about him reflect the United States’ own past and current problems. In an interview, Biden had stated that Putin ‘will pay a price’ for his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election in favour of former President Donald Trump, according to a landmark US intelligence report. When asked if he thought Putin was ‘a killer’, Biden responded, “Mhmm. I do.” Also Read - Quad Has Come of Age; Committed to Free, Open And Inclusive Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at Virtual Summit

Responding to the comment, Putin invited Biden to hold open online talks following the remarks. Furthermore, he said that it takes one to know one.

"I would like to offer President Biden [the opportunity] to continue our discussion, but on condition that we'll do so what is called live, online. Without anything pre-recorded, in an open and direct discussion. It seems to me, it would be interesting both for Russian people and for the US people, as well as for many other countries," Putin added.

He had previously reacted to the comments by wishing Biden ‘good health’ at a news conference. “It’s true, we really know each other personally. What would I answer him? I would tell him: be healthy… I wish him good health. I say this without irony, no jokes. This is first of all,” he said.