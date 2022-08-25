New Delhi: A 36-year-old man in Italy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV at the same time. The man detected with the three kinds of infections had recently returned from Spain. He had developed the symptoms nine days after returning from his five-day trip.Also Read - Will Rising Monkeypox Cases Lead to HIV? Can The Virus Spread From Humans to Dogs? Top ICMR Scientist Answers

As per a report published in the Journal of Infection, the man developed “fever, a sore throat, fatigue, and headache”. He had tested COVID positive after three days of experiencing the first symptoms.

The patient had also developed a rash on his “left arm”. Following this, “painful vesicles that surrounded a rash appeared on the patient’s torso, lower limbs, face and glutes”, according to a report by Newsweek.

The patient was admitted at the San Marco University Hospital’s emergency department in Catania where he had tested positive for HIV and monkeypox. The man was later discharged after he recovered from monkeypox and COVID.

“This case highlights how monkeypox and COVID-19 symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis,” researchers said.

“To note, the Monkeypox oropharyngeal swab was still positive after 20 days, suggesting that these individuals may still be contagious for several days after clinical remission. Consequently, physicians should encourage appropriate precautions,” it added.

Symptoms reported by patient

Fever

Sore throat

Fatigue

Headache

Painful vesicles

Rashes

