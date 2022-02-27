Rome: Joining other European countries in ramping up sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, Italy on said Sunday it would close its airspace to Russia flights. “Italy is closing its airspace to Russia,” reported news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoting a government spokesman’s statement.Also Read - Ukraine Secures 'Full Control' Of Kharkiv, Expelling Russian Troops: Report

The move came shortly after other European countries such as Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg announced similar measures.

Here’s a list of Countries that closed airspace to Russian Flights

the United Kingdom Slovenia the Czech Republic Poland Lithuania Latvia Estonia Romania Bulgaria Finland Belgium Italy Germany Luxembourg

Russia Retaliates

Meanwhile, In retaliation to sanction on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has closed its airspace to companies linked or registered in several EU countries. Commercial and transit flights from airlines in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Slovenia are now banned from entering Russian airspace.

On Saturday Russia closed its airspace for planes linked to Bulgaria, Poland, and the Czech Republic – again after a similar decision taken by these countries against Russian companies. Earlier this week Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.