Italy outraged by Trump’s remarks on PM Meloni; Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani cancels US visit

Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Friday the cancellation of his scheduled trip to Miami, USA, for a business forum.

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New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have impacted relations between the two nations. Following the incident, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Friday the cancellation of his scheduled trip to Miami, USA, for a business forum.

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Tajani wrote on the social media platform X: “The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June.”

Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026

According to a report by the Adnkronos news agency, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, Undersecretary to the Prime Minister’s Office, stated, “Trump’s remarks about Giorgia Meloni are yet another instance of attacks and insults directed at European leaders. It is unclear whether he is doing this deliberately or if it stems from his own failings, but he is damaging the long-standing ties between the US and Europe.”

He added, “Through his inappropriate comments, he is tarnishing America’s image across Europe. This causes harm not only to Europe but, even more so, to the United States itself.”

Luigi Marattin, an MP and secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party, wrote on social media: “When a head of state—representing a nation that stands as a symbol of respect, freedom, and democracy—insults our Prime Minister, the political establishment must respond with unity. This is not a matter of right, left, or center politics, but a question of national honor. Right or wrong, it is my country. Our party stands in support of Giorgia Meloni.” According to reports, Trump stated in a phone interview with David Parenzo on the Italian TV channel La7 that Giorgia Meloni had expressed a strong desire to have her photo taken with him.

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Trump said, “She pleaded with me to take a photo with her. She wanted a photo with me. Perhaps I wouldn’t have done it otherwise, but I felt a bit of sympathy for her.”

Trump said, “She is probably happy that I spoke to her. It wasn’t essential for me to speak to her.”

Trump remarked, “Europe has done everything wrong regarding energy and immigration. If they do not resolve these issues, Europe will never be the same again.”

(With IANS inputs)