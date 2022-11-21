THIS Town Is Offering Rs 25 Lakh To Take Up Residency Here

A beautiful yet abandoned town is offering to pay almost Rs 25 lakh for people who will move here.

THIS Town Is Offering Rs 25 Lakh To Take Up Residency Here(Image: Unsplash, Representational)

Presicce: Over the last few years, towns in Italy have been coming up with new, innovative schemes to attract visitors and residents. Coming out of a need to bring back people to its long dilapidated villages, offering benefits to visitors, these places have attracted tourists, allowing them to experience Italy like never before and helping boost these small, run-down towns.

Now, the beautiful town of Presicce, which is located in the sunny region of Puglia in southern Italy, is out with a new scheme. The town officials stated that they will pay people upto EUR 30,000 (INR 25 lakhs, approx), to buy an empty house and move in there, reported CNN.

Even better, the houses up for sale as part of the deal are priced from around 25,000 euros. Like other cheap properties on sale across Italy, they’ve been long abandoned by their original owners.

And as an added bonus, the location is incredible, surrounded by the nature of the Salento area in the heel of Italy’s boot and close to the powder beaches and turquoise clear waters of Santa Maria di Leuca.

So, are you heading to Italy?