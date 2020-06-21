New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that ‘it’s a very tough situation’ between India and China, adding that as the two countries have come to blows, ‘we’re trying to help them out’. Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: 'Rise Above Politics', Amit Shah Shares Video of Soldier's Father to Attack Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to media, Trump said, "It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We are trying to help them out."

Notably, Trump was talking about the clash between the Indian and Chinese troops Monday night in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, were martyred and over 70 injured. The Chinese side, however, is yet to reveal its casualties. Both sides have hit out at each other over the violent brawl.

This is the third time the US President has spoken about the ongoing tensions between India and China. Earlier, last month, his offer to mediate was rejected by both countries. Days later, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in a ‘good mood over Ladakh’.

The issue was also discussed in a phone call between the two leaders earlier this month.