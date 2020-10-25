New Delhi: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has lambasted US president and his Republican opponent Donald Trump for calling India “filthy” during the last presidential debate. Also Read - US Election 2020: 'PM Modi, Trump Get 'Along So Well', Says Former US Envoy; Claims Relationship With India Has Never Been This Stronger

Notably, President Trump had termed the air in China, India and Russia as "filthy" and accused these countries of not taking care of their air as he justified America's withdrawal from the landmark Paris climate agreement.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy," Trump said during the final presidential debate with his Biden in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hitting out at Trump, Biden in a tweet said,” President Trump called India filthy. It’s not how you talk about friends-and it’s not how you solve global challenges like climate change.

Referring to Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris, he further wrote, “Kamala Harris and I deeply value our partnership-and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy.”

President Trump called India "filthy." It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change.@KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy. https://t.co/TKcyZiNwY6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian-Americans have asserted that Democratic candidate Joe Biden, first as a US Senator and thereafter as the vice president, has a strong track record of helping the community.

After four years of the Trump administration, we know our children and grandchildren will not have the same opportunities as we had. We need a leader who understands our community, our values, our pride and appreciates our hard work and gives equal opportunity and say in his administration, said Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur.

Bhutoria said that Biden and Harris are the leaders who will lead the country out of this mess and restore its soul, revive the middle-class economy and re-establish America’s leadership on the world stage and best relationship with India.