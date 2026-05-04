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Its not true: US refutes Irans claim regarding missile attack on one of its warships in Hormuz

‘It’s not true’: US refutes Iran’s claim regarding missile attack on one of its warships in Hormuz

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that none of its warships near Hormuz has come under attack.

(File)

New Delhi: The US Navy has refuted Iran’s claim regarding a missile attack on one of its warships. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that none of its warships near Hormuz has come under attack. A US official also indicated that Iran’s report of an attack on a ship is fabricated. The official asserted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) concocted a report regarding an attack on a US Navy vessel, and that this report is false. Iran made this claim just as US President Donald Trump announced the launch of “Project Freedom.”

Conducting a fact-check, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote that no US Navy vessel has been attacked. It stated:

Claim: Iranian state media claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran attacked a US warship with two missiles.

Fact: No US Navy vessel has been attacked. The US military is supporting “Project Freedom” and is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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What Did Iran Claim?

Earlier, Iran had claimed responsibility for a missile attack on a US Navy warship. Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that two missiles struck a US Navy vessel near Jask. The report states that the US warship in question had disregarded warnings issued by the Revolutionary Guards. Consequently, it is now widely believed that the ongoing ceasefire between the United States and Iran has effectively come to an end. Meanwhile, apprehensions are mounting that the US may once again launch attacks against Iran. It was also reported that US President Donald Trump issued orders to the US Navy to strike Iranian warships.

Iran’s Claim of Attack Amidst US’s ‘Project Freedom’

This alleged attack occurred just as President Trump announced that the US would launch “Project Freedom” starting Monday—an initiative aimed at guiding ships currently stranded within the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it would support this endeavour with a deployment of 15,000 military personnel, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, as well as warships and drones. However, Iran has issued a stern warning, declaring that it will not permit the US to conduct any military operations within the Strait of Hormuz.

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