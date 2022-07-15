New Delhi: Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who was the first wife of Donald Trump and the mother of his three children, died in New York City. She was 73.Also Read - Elon Musk says He Would Reverse Twitter Ban on Donald Trump

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” Trump said in a post on the social medial platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump shared three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. Two people familiar with the matter reportedly told news agency The Associated Press that police are investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs and believe her death was accidental. Ivana Trump was found unconscious near a staircase in the home, the people said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.