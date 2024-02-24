Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Indian Embassy Says Will ‘Ensure Justice’ To Victim’s Family After US Frees Cop Who Ran Over Her

Jaahnvi Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23 last year.

A photo of Jaahnavi Kandula is displayed with flowers, on Jan. 29, 2023 in Seattle, at the intersection where she was killed by a Seattle Police officer driving north while responding to a nearby medical incident. | Photo Credit: AP

India has sought a review of the US court judgment that dropped criminal charges against a Seattle police officer who killed 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in 2023. The King County Prosecutor said she could not pursue criminal charges against the officer due to “lack of sufficient evidence”. The Indian embassy said its working to ensure justice to her family and is now waiting for Seattle police to complete its investigation.

Kandula, a Master’s student from Andhra Pradesh, was hit by Seattle police officer Kevin Dave’s speeding car on January 23 last year while he was responding to a drug overdose call. The 23-year-old was flung 100 feet after the police vehicle hit her at nearly 120 kmph. Bodycam footage showed Officer Dave’s colleague Daniel Auderer laughing about the deadly crash, assuring him that he won’t be prosecuted for the death as Kandula was “26 anyway” and “had limited value”.

The Indian consulate “has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family,” the embassy said in a statement. “We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney’s office for review,” it added.

On the recently released investigation report of the King County Prosecution Attorney on the unfortunate death of Jaahnavi Kandula, Consulate has been in regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice… — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) February 23, 2024

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion stated that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt. The statement also said that the prosecutor’s office finds the comments made by Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, recorded on his body-worn video, “appalling and deeply troubling.”

“It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

