Jagdish Sudhakar Bakan, IFS, Becomes First Indian To Receive UNESCO’s Michel Batisse Award

Bakan received the award at a ceremony in Paris.

Bakan was also presented a short summary of his case study related to the Gulf of Mannar. (Image: Twitter/@unesconewdelhi)

IFS Receives UNESCO’s Michel Batisse Award: Jagdish Sudhakar Bakan, IFS, the Ramanathapuram wildlife warden and director of Mannar Biosphere Reserve was named the recipient of the Michel Batisse Award 2023 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in June.

Bakan received the award at a ceremony in Paris that took place from June 12, 2023, to June 15, 2023. The US $12,000 award is presented every two years in memory of Dr Michel Batisse for outstanding achievements in the management of the biosphere reserves in line with the recommendations of the Seville Strategy.

As the first Indian to receive the award, Bakan was also presented a short summary of his case study related to the Gulf of Mannar on June 14, 2023. “It is an honour to have won the 2023 Michel Batisse Award for Biosphere Reserve Management from UNESCO,” wrote Bakan in response on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed that the Ramathapuram District Forest Officer and Director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve has brought added pride to the State’s Forest Department and the Government. Acknowledging the same, Bakan wrote, “The Appreciation from Honourable CM will surely motivate our staff and community members to work for biodiversity conservation. Thank you for your constant support and guidance.”

Thank you @mkstalin Sir. It means a lot to us(Biosphere Reserve Team). The Appreciation from Honourable CM will surely motivate our staff and community members to work for biodiversity conservation. Thank you for your constant support and guidance. @tnforestdept @CMOTamilnadu https://t.co/JjcD51jV2X — Jagdish S. Bakan IFS (@jagdishbakanIFS) June 7, 2023

