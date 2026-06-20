Jai Shri Ram chants raised in Bangladesh as thousands of protestors protest in Dhaka over alleged insult to Lord Ram

Chanting "Jai Shri Ram," thousands of Hindu protesters and students marched through Dhaka following the halting of an 81-foot-tall Lord Ram statue and the alleged desecration of the deity's image by radical groups.

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Bangladesh protest- X image

Dhaka: Massive protests have erupted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, following the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Ram. The tensions began after the construction of an 81-foot-tall statue of the deity, set to be the country’s tallest was abruptly halted in Palashbari, Gaibandha district of the country. The Sri Sri Radha Govinda Temple committee, which is funding the project, stated they were forced to pause construction after receiving intense threats from radical Islamist groups opposed to the statue. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Bangladesh.

What is happening in Bangladesh with Hindu community?

The anger peaked after an Islamist mob allegedly desecrated a picture of Lord Ram by placing a shoe on it during a demonstration in Gaibandha earlier this month. In response, thousands of Hindus took to the streets of the capital on Friday, holding a massive torchlight procession. Marching from the key Shahbagh intersection to the National Press Club, the demonstrators raised “Jai Shri Ram” chants and demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the desecration.

Also read: Bangladesh halts construction of largest Lord Ram statue after radical groups protest, Hindus express anger, Tarique government likely to…

Who is behind the Hindu demonstration in Bangladesh?

The demonstrations, organized largely by the Hindu Mahajot, included human chains and rallies near the Dhaka Reporters Unity building. While authorities have filed an official case regarding the incident, no arrests have been made so far, fueling further community frustration. Meanwhile, a minor scuffle broke out in Rangpur when police blocked Hindu demonstrators from marching. The volatile situation has once again thrust the fragile state of minority rights in Muslim-majority Bangladesh into the global spotlight.

Bangladesh home minister calls border killings ‘clear violation of human tights’

In another development, Bangladesh’s home minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday told the parliament that India’s Border Security Force’s (BSF) actions on the frontiers allegedly leading to killings amounted to “clear violation of human rights”.

ALSO READ: Tension between India and Bangladesh rises, Dhaka summons Indian diplomat after PM’s adviser stopped at Delhi airport

Ahmed further said the issue was raised by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during the recently-concluded directors’ general-level talks with the BSF in the Indian capital.

“The killing of innocent Bangladeshi nationals by the BSF is extremely regrettable and constitutes a clear violation of human rights,” he told the parliament, adding that Dhaka consistently protested the use of lethal weapons by the BSF along the border.

(With inputs from agencies)