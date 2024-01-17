Jaish Al Adl: Know All About The Extremist Group In Pakistan Against Whom Iran Launched Strike

Jaish ul-Adl, also known as the 'Army of Justice', is a Sunni Salafi separatist militant organization that primarily operates in southeastern Iran.

New Delhi: Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles. Pakistan has strongly condemned Iran’s violation of its airspace, which resulted in the death of two children and injuries to three girls. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry expressed its outrage and called this act an unprovoked violation of its sovereignty. The ministry stated that such a violation is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the senior official of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has also summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires to convey its strongest condemnation. The responsibility for the consequences of this violation lies squarely with Iran, according to the statement.

Last month, at least 11 Iranian police officers were killed in an attack overnight on a police station in the southeastern province of Sistan-Balochistan, according to Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, who blamed the Jaish al-Adl for the incident. He claimed the Jaish militants had entered Sistan from the Pakistan side near Panjgur.

Who are Jaish al-Adl?

Jaish ul-Adl, also known as the ‘Army of Justice’, is a Sunni Salafi separatist militant organization that primarily operates in southeastern Iran. This region is home to a significant population of Sunni Baluchis and shares a porous border with Pakistan. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks against military personnel in Iran, and their main objective is to fight for the independence of the Sistan and Baluchistan Province, as well as to secure greater rights for the Baluch people. One of the notable aspects of Jaish ul-Adl is its affiliation with Ansar Al-Furqan, another Iranian Baloch Sunni armed group operating within Iran. This alliance strengthens their capabilities and extends their reach, posing a significant challenge to the Iranian security forces.

The current leader of Jaish ul-Adl is Salahuddin Farooqui, who has taken over the reins after his brother, Amir Naroui, was killed by the Taliban in Afghanistan.The rise of Jaish ul-Adl can be attributed to the historical grievances and socio-economic disparities faced by the Baluch population in Iran. The Baluchis, who are predominantly Sunni in a predominantly Shia country, have long felt marginalized and discriminated against. T

The porous border with Pakistan provides Jaish ul-Adl with a safe haven and facilitates the smuggling of weapons and supplies. This enables them to carry out attacks on Iranian military personnel and infrastructure, making it difficult for the Iranian government to effectively counter their activities. The group’s ability to operate in the rugged and remote terrain of southeastern Iran further adds to the challenges faced by the security forces.

The Iranian government has been actively engaged in efforts to counter the activities of Jaish ul-Adl. They have deployed additional security forces to the region, increased border surveillance, and intensified intelligence operations to disrupt the group’s networks. However, the complex nature of the conflict, the porous border, and the local support enjoyed by Jaish ul-Adl make it a persistent threat.In conclusion, Jaish ul-Adl is a Sunni Salafi separatist militant organization that operates in southeastern Iran.

Their objectives include fighting for the independence of the Sistan and Baluchistan Province and securing greater rights for the Baluch people. The group’s affiliation with Ansar Al-Furqan and the porous border with Pakistan pose significant challenges to the Iranian security forces.

Jaish al-Adl’s Formation

Salahuddin Farooqui, a driven militant, laid the foundation for Jaish al-Adl in 2012. Calling Sistan-Baluchestan and Pakistan their operational bases, the group amasses backing particularly from the ethnic Baluch tribes. This support intensifies in geographical pockets where Sunni Muslims, the minority, are subjected to discrimination in Shiite-ruled Iran.

Attacks, bombings and ambush

In October 2013, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for killing 14 Iranian border guards in the city of Saravan. The group claimed that the attack was in retaliation of 16 Iranian Baloch prisoners who were on death row. The prisoners were convicted of drug trafficking and extremism. As result of the attack, Iranian officials hanged 16 prisoners a day later.

Weeks later, on November, two attackers opened fire on Musa Nuri’s vehicle in the city of Zabol, province of Sistan and Balochistan. At least two people were killed in the attack, including Nuri, the Zabol city prosecutor, and his driver.

Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack, as well as for the hanging of the prisoners days before. Nine days later, militants attacked a patrol of the border guard, killing fourteen guards and wounding six more.

In February 2014, terrorist abducted five Iranian border guards in Sistan and Baluchistan, being transferred to Pakistan. One of the hostages was killed sometime in March 2014, while the other four were released in April 2014. Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

In October, Iran’s state news agency reported that three members of Iranian security forces were killed by Jaish ul-Adl. According to the news agency, the militants had called the police emergency line and once the members of security forces reached the area, they were attacked by militants belong to Jaish ul-Adl.

Previously, one Iranian soldier was killed and two pro-government militiamen were wounded in an attack that was blamed on Jaish ul-Adl.

Today, January 2024, Iran claimed to have targeted Jaish ul-Adl’s headquarters with ballistic missiles and drones.

Note: Over the years, the troubled Balochistan province has become a hotbed for terror attacks, and many banned religious terror, and separatist outfits have also used its soil to carry out attacks against Pakistan’s security personnel and installations.

