Jaishankar hits hard at Finland, says ‘Europe has never been attacked with Indian weapons, but India has always been attacked with your weapons’

Jaishankar said that India has never threatened Europe's security, hence Europe should also look at its own record before lecturing India on issues of morality and security.

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Jaishankar hits hard at Finland, says 'Europe has never been attacked with Indian weapons, but India has always been attacked with your weapons' (PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the need for resilient and diversified supply chains, sustained diplomatic efforts and greater international cooperation to deal with the fallout of ongoing conflicts, saying their impact extends “far beyond the regions” where they occur.

At the same time, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar gave a befitting reply in Finland and said that Europe has never been attacked with Indian weapons. On the contrary, India has been attacked with European weapons. He also exposed the double standards of Western countries on the issue of buying oil from Russia.

Jaishankar’s befitting reply to Europe

Jaishankar, who was in Finland participating in “Emerging Powers and the New Geopolitical Competition” at the Kultaranta Talks, was asked about the perception in Europe that India advocates moral equivalence regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. This means that India condemns the war but also shows a softer stance towards Russia by purchasing oil from it. Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to those questioning India’s policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar questioned Europe’s “morality.” He said, “No European country has ever been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say the same thing about European weapons in the context of India.” The Foreign Minister further stated that for many years, European countries have been selling weapons that have been used in attacks on India. Despite this, India has never taken any action that has threatened European security.

Jaishankar reiterates India’s stand

Jaishankar’s statement is a strong example of India’s independent foreign policy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. India has consistently maintained that its priorities are national interests, energy security, and strategic autonomy. Jaishankar also criticised the US and Europe over Russian oil. He stated that India’s Russian oil purchase policy is based on price and availability, not political ideology.

Jaishankar said, “India buys oil based on cost and availability. At that time, most of the oil available in the market was Russian. This was because European countries were buying oil from the Middle East, which has been India’s traditional supplier. Circumstances forced us to move in a different direction.” He recalled that before 2022, India did not buy large quantities of oil from Russia. However, after the Russo-Ukrainian war, the global energy market changed, and it was the US that urged India to buy Russian oil.