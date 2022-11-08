Jaishankar in Moscow: Top Points

Jaishankar is also slated to discuss economic cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

MEA S Jaishankar

Moscow: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day Russia visit, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Jaishankar informed that the talks would be devoted to the nations’ bilateral cooperation, and exchange in perspectives on the international situation. “Our meeting today is devoted to assessing the state of our bilateral cooperation, exchange in perspectives on the international situation and what that means to our respective interests. We’d be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved,” he said after the meeting.

Jaishankar is also slated to discuss economic cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov.

Jaishankar’s visit comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and at a time when the West has imposed several sanctions on Russia. He had last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by the visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to New Delhi in April 2022.

Key Takeaways from Jaishankar’s Statement After Meeting Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Our meeting today is devoted to assessing state of our bilateral cooperation, exchange in perspectives on international situation and what that means to our respective interests. We’d be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns. India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and rebalanced world. We have had an exceptionally steady relationship We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict. There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity There have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels. PM Modi and President Putin met recently in Samarkand this September and our Defence ministers spoke to each other I believe this is the 5th time, we’re meeting this year & that speaks of long-term partnership & the importance we attach to each other. I’m really glad to be here in Moscow today to carry forward this dialogue

S Jaishankar in Moscow: Top Points

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is slated to discuss economic cooperation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov

Jaishankar will also hold a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The EAM’s visit comes days ahead of the G-20 summit in Bali, scheduled for November 15-16.

The external affairs minister will meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia.

Discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange of views on various regional and international developments.

Issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed during the key meetings

Jaishankar had last visited Russia in July last year, which was followed by a visit to India by Lavrov in April.

Jaishankar and Lavrov have already met four times after the Ukraine conflict began in February.