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‘Zero tolerance on terror’: Jaishankar’s message at US Independence Day Celebration in Mumbai

India's EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday laid emphasis on fighting terrorism while stressing the importance of the country's zero tolerance on terrorism.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 20, 2026, 8:34 PM IST
'Zero tolerance on terror': Jaishankar’s message at US Independence Day Celebration in Mumbai
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a bilateral meeting to discuss energy security, defense cooperation, and strategic partnership in Mumbai. PTI

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for zero tolerance on terrorism while addressing the American independence Day celebration in Mumbai.

Jaishankar’s remarks came as India continued its emphasis on the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism.

Read more: 'Going beyond advocacy': S Jaishankar on India's peace efforts to end Ukraine conflict

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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