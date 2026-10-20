‘Zero tolerance on terror’: Jaishankar’s message at US Independence Day Celebration in Mumbai
India's EAM S Jaishankar on Tuesday laid emphasis on fighting terrorism while stressing the importance of the country's zero tolerance on terrorism.
Published: October 20, 2026, 8:34 PM IST
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India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for zero tolerance on terrorism while addressing the American independence Day celebration in Mumbai.
Jaishankar’s remarks came as India continued its emphasis on the need for international cooperation to combat terrorism.
This is a developing story.