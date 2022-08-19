New Delhi: Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin leader, who is in the race to become the next British Prime Minister, visited a temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. During his visit to ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor temple, the former British Chancellor was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy.Also Read - Liz Truss Ahead In Race For Next UK PM With Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak

“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday”, Sunak, considered to be a proud practitioner of the Hindu faith wrote on social media while sharing a picture of their temple visit.

Rishi Sunak, who was born in Southampton to Indian-origin parents, met Akshata while he was studying for an MBA at Stanford University. The duo tied the knot in a two-day ceremony in Bangalore in 2006.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, who quit Boris Johnson’s government and is now trailing UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss in most surveys, earlier said that racism is not a factor in his party membership’s decision to vote for the next party leader.