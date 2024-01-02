Top Recommended Stories

Japan Airlines Aircraft Catches Fire on Runway at Tokyo Haneda Airport | Watch

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers.

Updated: January 2, 2024 3:58 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Japan Airlines Aircraft Catches Fire on Runway at Tokyo Haneda Airport | Watch
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Plane on Runway of Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan | Watch

Tokyo:  A major fire broke out on a Japan Airlines plane on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday. According to the reports, the possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft is the reason for the blaze on the plane. The images shared by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK show the plane moving along the runway before an explosion of orange flames burst from beneath and behind it.

Trending Now

All 367 passengers on board the Airbus plane were evacuated.

You may like to read

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers. “All 379 passengers and crew have escaped from a Japan Airlines aircraft that caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a JAL official says. The plane is still burning,” Japan’s NHK news added.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.