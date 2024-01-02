Japan Airlines Aircraft Catches Fire on Runway at Tokyo Haneda Airport | Watch

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers.

Tokyo: A major fire broke out on a Japan Airlines plane on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday. According to the reports, the possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft is the reason for the blaze on the plane. The images shared by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK show the plane moving along the runway before an explosion of orange flames burst from beneath and behind it.

All 367 passengers on board the Airbus plane were evacuated.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers. “All 379 passengers and crew have escaped from a Japan Airlines aircraft that caught fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, a JAL official says. The plane is still burning,” Japan’s NHK news added.

動画！羽田空港で日本航空の機体が炎上中！消火作業継続中！海上保安庁の飛行機が衝突！ VIDEO! Japan Airlines aircraft on fire at Haneda Airport! Firefighting operations are continuing! Japan Coast Guard plane collided with a plane! 视频！ 羽田机场日本航空公司飞机起火！ 灭火行动正在 pic.twitter.com/56bl93Yosd — worldwalker (@worldwalker_now) January 2, 2024

#WATCH | A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated: Reuters (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/fohKUjk8U9 — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

