Home

News

World

Japan Airlines Carrying 335 Forced to Return After Missing Destination Airport’s Closing Time by 10 Minutes

Japan Airlines Carrying 335 Forced to Return After Missing Destination Airport’s Closing Time by 10 Minutes

The plane started late from the originating airport, resulting in a delay in the arrival at the destination airport, which has a final landing cutoff of 10 pm.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: A Japanese passenger Airliner was forced to return to Tokyo this week after being refused at a regional airport for arriving 10 minutes after the cut-off time. Flight JAL 331 left Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at 8 pm on February 19, an hour after its planned departure and was refused to land at a regional airport for arriving 10 minutes after the cut-off time, as per New York Post.

The plane started late from the originating airport, resulting in a delay in the arrival at the destination airport, which has a final landing cutoff of 10 pm. The plane arrived at 10.10 PM and was made to take a U-Turn and return back to the Tokyo Airport situated 1,000 km apart.

You may like to read

According to JAL, there were 335 passengers aboard the plane. They stayed in a hotel arranged by JAL after returning to Haneda.

According to a Asahi Shimbun report quoting officials of Fukuoka International Airport Co., the operator of Fukuoka Airport, planes are prohibited from landing at the airport after 10 p.m., in principle, out of noise concerns for area residents.

The officials said to Asahi Shimbun that the planes might be allowed to land after 10 p.m. when the delay was unavoidable, including in the event of bad weather or congestion on the airport runways. However, the officials said that they didn’t regard the JAL 331 flight delay as “unavoidable.”

Japan Airlines arranged for the passengers to stay in a hotel after they returned to Tokyo. The passengers boarded a flight the next morning and eventually landed at Fukuoka Airport on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.