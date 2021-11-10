Tokyo: Japan has detected its first outbreak of bird flu for the 2021 winter season, with confirmation of a case of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” at a poultry farm in the northeast of the country.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launch Live Updates: Mileage Ka Badshah Is Coming

According to reports, as many as 143,000 chickens at the farm will be culled. The prefecture has requested the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces troops for help after a local livestock hygiene center received a report that a number of chickens had died at the farm.

After a simple bird flu test showed positive results in some of the dead birds, the prefectural government found through a genetic test that the virus is believed to be highly pathogenic.

“Under the current situation in Japan, we do not believe that there is any possibility of avian influenza being transmitted to humans through the consumption of chicken meat or eggs,” euters reported the agriculture ministry as saying.

Reportedly, some 190 birds died at the farm between Monday and Tuesday, and the virus was detected from 12 of them. The government had banned six farms within a 10-kilometer radius of the affected facility from transferring their chickens and eggs.

But an increase in the number of people in China getting infected from bird flu this year is turning into a source of concern among epidemiological experts, especially as the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has reported 21 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza in 2021 to the World Health Organization, compared with only five last year, it said, with six dead and many of the others critically ill.

Outbreaks of bird flu have also been reported in recent days and weeks in Europe with farms in Poland the latest locations for infections, totalling 650,000 poultry.