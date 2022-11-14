6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, No Tsunami Alert Issued
An earthquake of 6.1-magnitude was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities,
Tokyo: An earthquake of 6.1-magnitude was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning has been issued yet. The epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Also Read:
More details awaited
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.