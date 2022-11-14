6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, No Tsunami Alert Issued

An earthquake of 6.1-magnitude was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities,

Tokyo: An earthquake of 6.1-magnitude was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning has been issued yet. The epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

