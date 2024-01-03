Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 62, More Quakes Predicted In Coming Days

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake, which sent shock waves across Ishikawa prefecture, triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high, sparked a major fire and tore apart roads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called an emergency meeting of the task force on Wednesday morning to discuss responses.

Tokyo: The death toll in the devastative earthquake that rattled Ishikawa prefecture on the main island of Honshu in Japan has gone up to 62 and authorities on Wednesday warned of landslides and heavy rain after the massive earthquake. More quakes have also been predicted in the coming days.

The 7.5 magnitude earthquake that rattled Ishikawa prefecture triggered tsunami waves more than a metre high, sparked a major fire and tore apart roads. The Noto Peninsula of the prefecture was most severely affected due to the earthquake with several hundred buildings ravaged by fire and houses flattened.

As per the news agency AFP, the regional government announced late on Tuesday that 62 people had been confirmed dead and 22 severely injured. However, the death toll was expected to climb as rescuers battle aftershocks and poor weather to comb through rubble.

Kishida reiterated that “it’s a race against time” given how many people may have been caught in the collapsed buildings, according to public broadcaster NHK.

On Monday afternoon, the earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, causing buildings to collapse and tsunami warnings to be sent as far away as eastern Russia.

The northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula has had restricted access for more than 24 hours after the earthquake, although the Meteorological Agency of Japan cancelled all tsunami advisories along portions of the country’s western coast on Tuesday.

Following a disaster emergency meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a wrecked road.

He stated that after flying over the peninsula, which is renowned for its agricultural and maritime beauties, officials in helicopters saw big fires, landslides, and damaged roads.

“To secure the route there, we are to mobilize all the means of transport, not only on the ground but also by aerial and marine transport. We have been making an effort to transfer goods, supplies and personnel there since last night,” Kishida said, according to CNN.

News agency ANI reported that a total of about 200 buildings, including shops and houses, are believed to have been burned around Asaichi Street, a popular tourist spot.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred on the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa prefecture around 4.10 pm (local time), at a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

The officials warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days.

