Japan Earthquake: India Issues Emergency Helpline Number For Its Citizens After Tsunami Warning

Japan Earthquake: The Indian Embassy in Japan has issued emergency helpline numbers for its citizens after central Japan was hit with a series of powerful earthquakes on the New Year’s Day. The Indian embassy has issued a notification informing that it has also set up a control room for Indians to contact. Japan was hit by at least 21 powerful earthquake in a span of 90 minutes which jolted most parts of the country. As per the statement issued by the Japanese authorities, all the tremors measured above 4.0 magnitude in the Richter scale. The most powerful quake measured in the Richter scale was of 7.6 magnitude. A Tsunami warning has also been issued, urging people to immediately leave coastal areas. According to the Tsunami warning waves of upto 5 meters have been predicted, Japan Times reported citing NHK. The powerful quakes were felt in Tokyo and across the Kanto area.

Japan Earthquake: Indian Embassy in Japan Issued Emergency Helpline Numbers

“Embassy of India, Tokyo, Japan Emergency Contact Numbers Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted,” the statement read.

Japan Earthquake: Here are the helpline numbers:

+81-80-3930-1715 (Mr. Yakub Topno)

+81-70-1492-0049 (Mr. Ajay Sethi)

+81-80-3214-4734 (Mr. D.N. Barnwal)

+81-80-6229-5382 (Mr. S. Bhattacharya)

+81-80-3214-4722 (Mr. Vivek Rathee)

Embassy of India in Japan issues emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens following a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings pic.twitter.com/Ge1zdp1kVP — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

Japan Earthquake: Tsunami Warning

As soon as the powerful quakes hit parts of Japan, the authorities immediately issued Tsunami warning, urging people to immediately leave the coastal areas. The warming has been issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, Hyogo prefectures and the Japan Sea Coast.

Japan Earthquake: Ring Of Fire

The country sit the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” and is one of the most earthquake-prone countries on the planet. In March 2011, Japan’s northeastern coast was hit by a massive quake of 9.0 magnitude, triggering a gigantic tsunami, that claimed over 18,000 and triggered a nuclear disaster.

