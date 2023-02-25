Home

News

World

Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Japan’s Hokkaido

Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Japan’s Hokkaido

Japan Earthquake: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, registering a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said.

Representative image

Japan Earthquake: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, registering a lower 5 on the country’s seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said. The quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula on the northern island at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), according to Japan’s National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami had been issued following the temblor that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m.

You may like to read

Japan is very prone to frequent earthquakes. Earlier, massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria claimed over 50,000 lives in these two countries.

So far there has been no report of any casualties and damages in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.