Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Hokkaido, Japan at 5:16 AM Thursday, ANI reported.

No casualty or loss of life was reported at the time of filing this report.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, on May 10, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook Miyazaki in southwestern Japan. The earthquake had an epicenter 39 kilometers (24 miles) southeast of Miyazaki, a city of about 400,000. No tsunami warning was issued at the time.