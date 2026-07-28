Japan Earthquake Today: 7.1-magnitude quake hits Kyushu region, Tsunami advisory issued

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet.

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A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s southern Kyushu region on Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami advisory for parts of the coastline as emergency teams assessed the impact. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake hit Kumamoto Prefecture at around 4:29 pm local time. The quake originated at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, causing strong shaking across parts of Kyushu.

Following the earthquake, the JMA issued a tsunami advisory for nearby coastal areas and urged residents to stay away from the shoreline and remain alert for further updates. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later said there was no tsunami threat beyond the local coastal region.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage, although authorities continued to inspect buildings, roads and other infrastructure. Officials also warned that aftershocks are possible and advised people to remain cautious.

Japan’s disaster response agencies activated emergency protocols soon after the quake, while local governments monitored the situation and appealed to residents to follow official safety instructions. Train operators and other transport services were also assessing whether the tremor had affected operations.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries because it lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, where several tectonic plates meet. The country experiences thousands of earthquakes every year and maintains one of the world’s most advanced earthquake monitoring and tsunami warning systems.