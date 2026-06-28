Massive 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan; authorities urge citizens to stay alert, no tsunami threat

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake struck in the same region where a powerful quake had occurred off the coast of Iwate on June 25

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New Delhi: Northeastern Japan was struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale early on Sunday morning. No tsunami warning has been issued following the quake, and there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. The meteorological department has warned the residents to remain alert as stronger aftershocks could occur over the next week.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the earthquake struck at around 7:25 am local time on Sunday. Its epicentre was located at a depth of 40 kilometres beneath the seabed. The quake registered an intensity of 5 on Japan’s seven-point seismic intensity scale.

Strong tremors were felt in several parts of Aomori Prefecture, including the city of Hachinohe, while nearby regions also experienced shaking. It is important to note that the latest earthquake comes shortly after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck northern Japan recently.

Following that event, Japan’s meteorological agency had warned that more significant earthquakes could occur in the coming week.

Here are some of the key details:

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake struck in the same region where a powerful quake had occurred off the coast of Iwate on June 25

The tremor has registered a maximum seismic intensity of 6+ on Japan’s scale.

Authorities have warned that areas affected by the June 25 earthquake should remain on alert for about a week, as earthquakes with an intensity of 6 or higher could still occur in the region.

The agency also warned that areas which experienced strong tremors could face an increased risk of rockfalls and landslides

The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant for further seismic activity.

Strong tremors felt in Delhi, Chandigarh as 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Saturday evening as a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan. The tremors sparked panic among residents of the Valley, but there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property so far, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Afghanistan at 7.04 pm, with its epicentre located at a depth of 215 km. The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit 43 km south of Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.

In Chandigarh, residents in several places stepped out of their homes after feeling tremors. However, there were no reports of any damage. “I felt a jolt which lasted a few seconds,” said a resident of Sector 49 in Chandigarh.