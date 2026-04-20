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Japan Earthquake Watch: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japans northeastern coast, Aomori, Miyagi on alert

Japan Earthquake Watch: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japan’s northeastern coast, Aomori, Miyagi on alert

Japanese media has reported that tsunamis will also be expected over the next hour in Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima, though these waves are only expected to be three ft.

पश्चिम बंगाल की राजधानी कोलकाता में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं.

New Delhi: A tsunami warning has been sounded after a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck country’s northeastern coast. Japanese media has reported that tsunamis will also be expected over the next hour in Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima, though these waves are only expected to be three ft.

Last month, another earthquake measuring magnitude 6.2 struck off the east coast of Japan’s largest island, Honshu, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). Before this, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:31 PM on Wednesday. Its epicenter was located 20 km deep beneath Southeast Hyogo Prefecture.

Why is Japan so earthquake prone?

Japan’s location along the Pacific Ring of Fire places it at the intersection of three tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate beneath the Pacific Ocean and the Philippine Sea Plate. As earthquakes can also occur within a single tectonic plate, they often occur on land rather than in the sea, radiating outwards.

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