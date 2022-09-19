Tokyo: Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in Japan’s main southwest island of Kyushu on Monday, causing torrential rains and fierce winds that shut down power lines, disrupted transport services and caused thousands to evacuate to safety. The storm hit at 7 pm local time with gusts of wind up to 150mph and dumped 500mm of rain in less than 24 hours on parts of the south-western Kyushu region.Also Read - WATCH: Japanese XTURISMO Flying Bike Makes US Debut; Top Speed 100 KMPH, Price Rs 6.19 Crore | Details Inside

The powerful typhoon was near the city of Fukuoka on Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 35 meters per second (78 miles per hour). It was expected to cause 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain in parts of the region as it heads in a northeast path that will take it along the west coast of the main island of Honshu, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported. Also Read - Heading To Tokyo? Japan Travel Will Be Easier From October. See Here Why

The storm is forecast to dump heavy rain on large parts of Honshu on Tuesday, leading to risks of floods and landslides, the agency said. It has issued a flooding advisory for Tokyo and adjacent Kanagawa prefecture while large parts of Kyushu and prefectures to the northeast were under a flood warning, as per a report by Bloomberg. Also Read - BREAKING: Japan To Waive Tourist Visa Requirements As Part of Travel Boost

ANA Holdings Inc. and Japan Airlines Co., the country’s two main carriers, have canceled nearly 800 flights. More than 200 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m. local time at the main international airports serving Tokyo and Osaka, as per media reports. As many as 300000 homes experienced power outage in Kyushu.

SEVERAL INJURED, ‘EXERCISE CAUTION,’ SAY AUTHORITIES

As per a report by The Telegraph, several people had been injured. In Kushima city in the southern Miyazaki prefecture, a woman was slightly hurt by shards of glass when winds broke windows at a gymnasium. Local media also reported about 15 people being injured.

At least 20,000 people spent the night in shelters in Kyushu’s Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, where the JMA has issued a rare “special warning” – an alert that is issued only when it forecasts conditions seen once in several decades.

The national broadcaster NHK, which collates information from local authorities, said more than 7 million people had been told to move to shelters or take refuge in sturdy buildings to ride out the storm.

The evacuation warnings are not mandatory, and authorities have at times struggled to persuade people to move to shelters before extreme weather. They sought to drive home their concerns about the weather system throughout the weekend.

“Please stay away from dangerous places, and please evacuate if you feel even the slightest hint of danger,” the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, tweeted after convening a government meeting on the storm. “It will be dangerous to evacuate at night. Please move to safety while it’s still light outside.”

The JMA has warned the region could face unprecedented danger from high winds, storm surges and torrential rain and called the storm “very dangerous”. “Areas affected by the storm are seeing the sort of rain that has never been experienced before,” Hiro Kato, the head of the Weather Monitoring and Warning Centre, told reporters Sunday.

“Especially in areas under landslide warnings, it is extremely probable that some kinds of landslides are already happening.” He urged “maximum caution even in areas where disasters do not usually happen”.