Japan hits massive JACKPOT, researchers discover invisible gold on seafloor, site likely to become future underwater gold mine

Japanese experts, in their study, found that real gold exists inside pyrite in two forms: first, as tiny nanoparticles, and second, as individual gold atoms embedded within the mineral's crystal structure.

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Japan hits massive JACKPOT

New Delhi: In what could be a major breakthrough for Japan, reports suggest the country may be sitting atop a massive underwater gold reserve. Researchers have reportedly discovered black smoker chimneys and hydrothermal mounds inside a submerged volcanic crater off Japan’s southeastern coast that are actively forming significant amounts of gold.

It is important to note that these hydrothermal vents are not only releasing tiny gold particles but also producing “invisible gold”—gold so finely dispersed that it cannot be seen with the naked eye or even under a conventional microscope. Instead, it remains trapped within minerals on the seafloor.

Experts are of the opinion that the site has strong potential to become a commercially viable underwater gold mining location. Scientists and explorers say the concentration of hidden gold found in the crater is among the highest ever recorded worldwide.

The discovery was published in a recent report, in which an international team of researchers also urged that these active hydrothermal mounds be protected from commercial deep-sea mining due to their scientific and ecological importance.

Here are some of the key details:

The Higashi-Aogashima hydrothermal vent field was discovered in 2015 within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Scientists are yet to say how many marine species inhabit these hydrothermal environments.

Researchers from Shizuoka University, Waseda University, and The University of Tokyo analyzed rock samples collected from hydrothermal sites located about 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of Tokyo.

Using Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), the team identified high-grade deposits of “invisible gold.”

SIMS is a highly sensitive technique capable of detecting extremely small concentrations of gold.

The microscopic gold nanoparticles are trapped inside pyrite, a sulfide mineral that forms when hot, metal-rich fluids emerge from the seafloor.

Because of its shiny, gold-like appearance, pyrite is commonly known as “fool’s gold.”

Gold Exists in Two Forms

Japanese experts, in their study, found that real gold exists inside pyrite in two forms: first, as tiny nanoparticles, and second, as individual gold atoms embedded within the mineral’s crystal structure. Both forms have been identified in the Higashi-Aogashima Caldera.

According to the researchers, the pyrite found in this underwater crater contains the highest concentration of gold ever recorded. Compared to other hydrothermal vent fields in Japan, this site is relatively shallow, making it a promising location for future resource development and mining.

At present, there are no commercial gold mines on the seafloor. However, the easy accessibility of the Higashi-Aogashima Caldera and its exceptionally high gold content make it a strong candidate for future underwater mining. Scientists are now working on cost-effective methods to extract this “invisible” gold from seafloor minerals.