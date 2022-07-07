Tokyo: Ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, nearly a dozen opposition parties are trying to topple Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled, almost without interruption, since the end of World War II. They include a party whose sole platform is a call to boycott public broadcaster NHK, and a party whose goblin-masked leader says he will turn politics into entertainment for young people.Also Read - PM Modi Gifts Hand-carved Box with Rogan Painting From Gujarat to Japanese Counterpart Kishida

There’s also the fractured, bickering main opposition party, which has failed for years to put up a viable candidate for Japan’s prime minister. These opposition parties have little chance of upsetting the behemoth LDP, especially as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida maintains stable support ratings and carefully avoids divisive issues before the vote. Also Read - Partnership For Progress: PM Modi, Japan PM Kishida Discuss Ways to Boost Economic, Cultural Ties

Experts say Japanese opposition parties are more concerned about survival than finding a mutual platform that could viably challenge the LDP. Voters seem to prefer the stability of the LDP. Voters who don’t like the LDP have a few choices. Also Read - Japan to Invest $42 Billion in India, Prime Ministers Meet to Discuss Global & Regional Issues Today

The emerging Reiwa Shinsengumi is led by actor-turned-lawmaker Taro Yamamoto, whose populist and socialist platform has gained support from young liberals. His party and the communists criticize Japan’s defense expansion and call for free education and the elimination of the sales tax.

The Democratic Party for the People calls for salary increases, the resumption of nuclear reactors to stabilise energy supply and support a stronger military. There’s also the Japan Innovation Party, which supports nuclear weapons sharing with the United States. When party leader Ichiro Matsui showed up to speak recently, however, the crowd was sparse.

Most opposition parties are unified in pushing for a cut to or elimination of the 10% consumption tax as a temporary measure to relieve rising prices, though none mentions how to make up for the shortfall. As long as LDP rule continues, experts say that gender equality and diversity issues, such as legalising same sex marriage and allowing married couples to keep two surnames, will continue to stall because of the party’s small but vocal ultra-right wing members.

While many voters take LDP leadership for granted, some younger people say they feel their interests are underrepresented because of government policies largely designed for conservative senior citizens, known as “silver democracy.”