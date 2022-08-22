Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and canceled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates. Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday Kishida has mild symptoms.Also Read - Japan Encourages Youth to Drink More By Launching Competition to Boost Alcohol Consumption

Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Matsuno said.

The 65-year-old prime minister was on vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work Monday. It's not clear where or how he was infected.

Kishida won’t go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, although most people, including Kishida, have been vaccinated.