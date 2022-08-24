Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said that in-bound travellers will be exempt from taking pre-entry Covid-19 tests if they have received three vaccine shots. The eased restrictions will come into effect on September 7, Xinhua news agency quoted Kishida, who tested positive for the virus last week, as saying at a virtual press briefing.Also Read - Japanese City of Yamaguchi Alarmed By Biting, Clawing, Attacking Monkeys. Watch Viral Video

Along with easing the virus testing requirements, he said the government will soon decide on raising the daily cap on arrivals.

The current cap on daily arrivals has been set at 20,000, with the government mulling raising it to 50,000, informed sources have said.

The government has been steadily easing its strict border controls, which for a long time were the most rigid among the major G7 nations.