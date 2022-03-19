New Delhi: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to announce a plan to invest 42 billion dollars in India over five years during his visit to India, today, reported news agency ANI quoting the Japanese media. PM Fumio Kishida is also poised to agree to a loan of approximately 300 billion yen (Japanese currency) during his meeting with PM Narendra Modi. In addition, an energy cooperation document concerning carbon reduction is expected to be signed, as per Japanese media reports.Also Read - Russia Ukraine War May Push Over 40 Million People Into Extreme Poverty: Report

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on March 19 amid the Russia-Ukraine war, and will hold discussions on global and regional issues with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Kishida is coming to India for two days on the invitation of Modi. Both the leaders are expected to hold deliberation over the situation in Ukraine. Also Read - Ukraine Ballet Star Artyom Datsishin Killed Due To Russian Shelling

About the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said, “India and Japan summit will be held on March 19. On invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th Indian Japan annual summit.” Also Read - Will Donate Our Son's Body For Medical Research, Says Father Of Karnataka Student Killed In Ukraine

It will be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. Indian and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of the special strategic and global partnership.

“The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance the partnership for peace stability and prosperity in the Indo pacific and beyond,” Bagchi said.

(With agency inputs)