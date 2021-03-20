Tokyo: A powerful earthquake struck Japan on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning for the country’s northeast coast. Reports said the strong quake shook many buildings in Tokyo. The shaking in Tokyo started just before 6.10 pm (Japan time). Also Read - 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in New Zealand

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured Magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale. The USGS said the earthquake was centered 34 kilometers (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The earthquake’s epicenter was said to be off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, the Kyodo news agency said. The tsunami warning was issued for Miyagi prefecture.

⚠️The warning also said that it was expected that there would be ‘slight sea fluctuation’, & that in some places the tsunami may be higher than ‘expected tsunami height.’

