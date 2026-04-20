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Japan Tsunami: 80 cm wave hits northern part of Japan coast after 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts the nation.

Japan Tsunami: 80 cm wave hits northern part of Japan coast after 7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts the nation.

A tsunami wave of 80-centimetre (31-inch) hit a port in northern Japan on Monday following a powerful 7.4magnitude earthquake struck the region, the country's meteorological agency said.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: A tsunami wave of 80-centimetre (31-inch) struck a port in northern Japan after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the region. According to Japan’s meteorological agency, a tsunami of up to 3 meters (10 feet) could hit the area after the quake. Tsunami warnings had earlier been issued for Iwate and Aomori to the north and southeastern Hokkaido.

As per the reports, the tsunami wave was observed at 5:34 pm (local time) at the Kuji port in the Iwate prefecture. JMA earlier said a 70-centimetre wave had struck at 5:32 pm, AFP reported. A smaller tsunami of 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) was also recorded at another port in the prefecture, the agency said.

The JMA had also issued a milder tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyagi and Fukushima, south of the epicenter of the earthquake, the Associated Press reported.

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