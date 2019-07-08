Japan on Monday urged Iran to follow its commitments under a 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers and refrain from taking further actions to undermine it after Tehran said it had started enriching uranium above the limit set by the deal.

“We are deeply concerned about Iran’s announcement on Sunday,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference in Tokyo. “We strongly urge Iran to abide by the nuclear agreement, immediately return to its commitments and refrain from taking steps that would damage the accord.”

Japan, which has built amicable ties with Iran, has supported the nuclear deal as a way to promote stability in the Middle East, reports The Japan Times.

“Japan will continue to play its role in easing tensions and stabilizing the situation in the Middle East in collaboration with other countries. We believe the issue should be resolved through dialogue,” Nishimura said.

Iran’s atomic energy agency on Sunday said the country has started increasing uranium enrichment to above the 3.67 per cent cap agreed under the 2015 deal with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US.