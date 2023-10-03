Home

Japan Witnesses Hottest September In 125 Years; 2023 Likely To Be Warmest In Human History

Japan has recorded its hottest September ever since records regarding temperature were maintained. It is also being said that in general, 2023 might be the hottest year in human history. Know more about it..

Representative Image (Photo_Unsplash)

New Delhi: According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, September has been the hottest month for the country, not for this year or a decade but the hottest in the last 125 years. It has been said by the agency that ever since records were maintained, this has been the hottest month of September. Along with the hottest September in Japan, it is being said that the year is going to be the warmest in human history.

