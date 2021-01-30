Tokyo: In a shocking incident, a woman reportedly hid her mother’s corpse in a freezer in her apartment in Japan’s capital city Tokyo for as long as a decade. Also Read - Japan PM Yoshihide Suga Makes First Policy Speech, Vows To Curb COVID Resurgence

The 48-year-old Japanese woman said she kept her mother's body hidden as she feared that she would be evicted from her home if the death was discovered, media reports said on Saturday.

Police told news agency AFP that Yumi Yoshino was held "on suspicion of abandoning and hiding a female body" found on Wednesday inside the freezer in her apartment.

Yoshino said she hid the body after finding her dead ten years ago because she “didn’t want to move out” of the home she shared with her mother, local media reported citing police.

The mother, thought to be aged around 60 at the time of her death, was named on the lease of the apartment in a municipal housing complex, Kyodo News said.

Yoshino had been forced to leave the apartment in mid-January after missing rent payments, the reports said, and a cleaner discovered the body in a freezer hidden in a closet.

An autopsy could not determine the time and cause of woman’s death, the reports said.