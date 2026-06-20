‘No first amendment’: JD Vance highlights Pakistan’s press freedom record, explains delay in releasing Iran deal terms

Explaining the temporary withholding of the Iran peace deal's details, JD Vance jokingly referenced Pakistan's record on press freedom.

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US Vice President JD Vance remarked on Pakistan’s media freedom. File image/PTI

US Vice President JD Vance made a tongue-in-cheek remark about Pakistan’s media freedom as he explained Washington’s decision to withhold details of the Iran peace deal for a period of time.

“In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press,” he said.

How did the incident unfold?

Responding to queries about why the agreement had not been published earlier, Vance joked about the situation, making a light-hearted comparison as Washington prepared to release the deal’s details. The accord is still being finalised before its public disclosure.

According to Vance, Washington wanted the agreement released, but suggested that differing media environments in Pakistan and Qatar may have led to some miscommunication. He noted that the two countries do not have the same First Amendment protections as the US.

One of the cornerstones of the US Constitution, the First Amendment protects free speech, a free press and religious freedom from government interference. Pakistan does not have a directly comparable constitutional guarantee.

“And so, there isn’t this expectation (in Pakistan) that the text is going to be out there for the American people to actually interrogate and look at and analyse and understand for themselves. But it will be out,” Vance further said.

Following an outcry from Democrats over the lack of transparency, the US administration on Wednesday released the complete text of its agreement with Iran to end the war.

Some critics suggested that Washington was withholding details of the agreement because it reportedly included significant concessions to Iran aimed at ending the war. The conflict had already triggered a global oil shock amid concerns over Tehran’s influence on the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan shame-faced

The comment by Vance has put Pakistan’s record on free speech and media freedom under the spotlight. The country is ranked 153 out of 180 nations in the World Press Freedom Index.

Pakistan has long been considered a challenging environment for journalists. The situation has drawn further scrutiny since the 27th Constitutional Amendment was passed in November 2025, limiting the Supreme Court’s authority to independently examine issues related to fundamental rights.

Pakistan, which had celebrated the US-Iran deal as a major diplomatic achievement, found itself under renewed scrutiny. Earlier this week, Shehbaz Sharif announced that the agreement would be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

Pakistan’s claims were undermined when Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the agreement online on Thursday. The development came after Iran’s Foreign Ministry had already stated that there would be no formal signing ceremony in Switzerland.