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JD Vance to leave for Pakistan today..., Has Khamenei given green light for Iran-US talks?

JD Vance to leave for Pakistan today…, Has Khamenei given green light for Iran-US talks?

Delegations from Iran and the United States are expected to meet for talks in Pakistan this week. The US has announced this, but Iran has not yet fully clarified the situation.

JD Vance to leave for Pakistan today..., Has Khamenei given green light for Iran-US talks?

Iran-US Ceasefire: Amidst the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, significant news has emerged. According to reports, Iran has agreed to participate in crucial talks scheduled for Wednesday in Islamabad. This is being seen as a potential major progress toward ending the ongoing conflict. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba, reportedly gave the green light for talks. This follows days of uncertainty regarding Tehran’s stance.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is expected to depart for Islamabad on Tuesday morning. He will be accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Advisor Jared Kushner. Countries like Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are acting as mediators to ensure the success of these talks. These countries have been continuously pressuring Iran to participate in the talks. According to sources, Iran’s decision was made after internal discussions.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that his team would travel to Pakistan for the second round of talks with Iran. He initially stated that Vance would not travel to Pakistan. Later, the White House clarified that Vance would lead the US delegation. The date of the US delegation’s visit to Pakistan has also been changed. Trump had previously stated that the US delegation would travel on Monday, but now Tuesday has been confirmed.

World’s eyes on Islamabad

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Vance is visiting Pakistan at a time when the Iran-US ceasefire is about to expire. Donald Trump has threatened to launch a new campaign of bombings against Iranian bridges and power plants if no agreement is reached. If negotiations in Islamabad progress, there is hope for at least some extension of the ceasefire.

The White House spent Monday awaiting a signal from Tehran on whether it would send its negotiating team to Islamabad. The Iranian side has been unable to agree to enter the talks. The Revolutionary Guards are believed to be pressuring the US to lift the blockade in order to negotiate.

Pakistan’s attempt to persuade Iran

Pakistan is the main mediator between Iran and the United States. Egypt and Turkey are also playing a role. The mediators have urged the Iranian side to attend the meeting, but Tehran is questioning the US stance. Iran says it cannot be swayed by threats and pressure. Pakistan is in constant contact with the United States and Iran.

Extensive preparations are underway in Pakistan for the second round of talks between the US and Iran. Pakistani security forces have been deployed in large numbers from Rawalpindi to Islamabad. The first round of talks between the Iranian and US delegations took place in Islamabad last week from Saturday evening to Sunday (April 11-12).

Iran and the US held 21 hours of discussions last week, but nothing came of it. Following the inconclusive first round of discussions, the Iranian and US delegations are now expected to meet again in Islamabad. Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi are expected to lead the Iranian delegation once again.

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