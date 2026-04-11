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Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

US-Iran peace talks: The Iranian delegation in Islamabad comprises 71 people, including negotiators, experts, media representatives, and security personnel. Interestingly, the Iranian delegation consists mostly of PhDs, experts in various fields, and academics.

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 2:00 PM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad with a senior delegation for peace talks with Iran. He arrived in a US Air Force Boeing C-32A aircraft, escorted by at least five Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets. His plane landed at Nur Khan Air Base, the same airbase that India attacked with BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor. The presence of at least five Pakistani F-16 fighter jets surrounding Vance’s plane indicates Vance’s apprehension about visiting Pakistan.

Several reports stated that Islamabad had been turned into a fortress due to Vance’s fear of visiting Pakistan due to security concerns. The delegation in Islamabad also included Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The plane was escorted by Pakistan Air Force jets as it entered Pakistani airspace.

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Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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