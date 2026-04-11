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Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

US-Iran peace talks: The Iranian delegation in Islamabad comprises 71 people, including negotiators, experts, media representatives, and security personnel. Interestingly, the Iranian delegation consists mostly of PhDs, experts in various fields, and academics.

Was JD Vance hesitant with security concerns in Pakistan? Shehbaz Sharif provides F-16 air cover as US Vice President reaches Islamabad for peace talks with Iran

US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad with a senior delegation for peace talks with Iran. He arrived in a US Air Force Boeing C-32A aircraft, escorted by at least five Pakistan Air Force F-16 fighter jets. His plane landed at Nur Khan Air Base, the same airbase that India attacked with BrahMos missiles during Operation Sindoor. The presence of at least five Pakistani F-16 fighter jets surrounding Vance’s plane indicates Vance’s apprehension about visiting Pakistan.

Several reports stated that Islamabad had been turned into a fortress due to Vance’s fear of visiting Pakistan due to security concerns. The delegation in Islamabad also included Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The plane was escorted by Pakistan Air Force jets as it entered Pakistani airspace.

#PAF F-16s will provide a ceremonial escort for Air Force Two carrying #JDVance, with either four or six jets on each side. Combat air patrols will extend to the south, southwest, and east to secure the airspace against any potential threats, including long-range… pic.twitter.com/JeWKGwhGzJ — Mahalaxmi Ramanathan (@MahalaxmiRaman) April 9, 2026

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