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JD Vance’s Islamabad trip put on hold; Uncertainty and suspense linger on US-Iran peace talks

JD Vance’s Islamabad trip put on hold; Uncertainty and suspense linger on US-Iran peace talks

Published date india.com Published: April 21, 2026 11:30 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
JD Vance in pakistan

JD Vance’s Islamabad trip put on hold; Uncertainty and suspense linger on US-Iran peace talks

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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