Jeffrey Epstein death controversy deepens as forensic expert claims evidence points to strangulation, not suicide

Fresh controversy surrounds Jeffrey Epstein’s death after forensic expert Dr Michael Baden claims neck fractures suggest strangulation, challenging the official suicide ruling and reviving global debate over jail lapses.

Six years after Jeffrey Epstein’s death, suspicion over his passing is rearing its ugly head once again. Back in August 2019, Epstein was discovered dead by hanging in his jail cell. While officials claimed he committed suicide, a forensic pathologist has since come forward stating Epstein was murdered by strangulation.

Murder Mystery Revealed?

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide inside his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges. Epstein had been found hanging from his bed sheet in August 2019 and ruled by the New York City medical examiner to have died from suicide.

Now, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden claims it is “unlikely” Epstein committed suicide and was, in fact, murdered by strangulation. Baden who witnessed the original autopsy of Epstein conducted for Epstein’s family’s lawyer previously told The Telegraph Epstein died as a result of strangulation.

“If you look at his neck, there were fractures,” Baden said. “his death was most likely caused by strangulation pressure rather than hanging.”

Epstein Neck Fractures Detail Suspicious Behavior

The autopsy report showed three broken bones in Epstein’s neck including one fracture of the hyoid bone and two fractures of the thyroid cartilage. Dr. Baden explains fractures are extremely rare in hanging suicides and much more common in homicides by strangulation.

“In a suicide,” Baden told Newsweek. “Even one fracture, we have to investigate the possibility of a homicide. Two definitely warrant a full investigation.” Baden said he’s never witnessed three neck fractures on a victim in a hanging suicide during his career.

Conflicting Security Footage Revealed After Epstein Death

Reports regarding Epstein’s questionable death also included thousands of pages of court documents between Epstein’s jail and Department of Justice officials. Surveillance camera footage also reveals questionable time lapses in jail security inside Epstein’s jail cell block.

Recent footage shows questionable activity happening in Epstein’s jail cell hours before his death including a “missing minute” on one of the security videos.

Justice Department Unclear on What Happened to Epstein

Baden’s recent remarks on Epstein’s death come after Epstein’s lawyer’s claim Epstein did not commit suicide. Epstein’s lawyer’s believe foul play is at hand, but both the FBI and Justice Department have since sided with the jail’s original ruling.

Independent forensic teams came to the same conclusions that Epstein died from suicide as recently as 2024. An FBI review of the surveillance footage also found no evidence to suggest Epstein was murdered.

Epstein Death Mystery Continues Years Later

Nearly seven years after Epstein was found dead by hanging in his jail cell, doubt has resurfaced questioning the validity of his death. Questions raised by Epstein’s lawyers and Dr. Baden have made quite a few suspect foul play was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

As experts and officials debate whether Epstein was murdered or committed suicide by hanging, only time will tell if the former financier’s death will be investigated again.

