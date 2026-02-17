Home

News

Jeffrey Epstein had keen interest in toxic plants that can fully control brain, make victims obey every order, transport them anywhere

Jeffrey Epstein had keen interest in toxic plants that can fully ‘control’ brain, make victims obey every order, ‘transport’ them anywhere

New files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reveal that an Indian girl was also a victim of his.

New files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reveal that an Indian girl was also a victim of his.

New Delhi: Recently released emails from the Epstein Files have revealed startling information about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s interest in poisonous plants. These emails specifically mention “trumpet plants” (Datura plants).

The emails forwarded articles describing their use in Colombia. It stated that under its influence, a person could be “transported” anywhere, becoming completely obedient and delusional.

Associated with Lord Shiva

In Hindu tradition, Datura is associated with Lord Shiva. According to mythology, when poison emerged during the churning of the ocean, Lord Shiva drank it to protect the world. Datura flowers and fruit are offered in Shiva temples.

Kirby Sommers, @LandlordLinks, whose X profile describes her as Author, journalist, historian. Former sex slave, has posted on X: “Jeffrey Epstein grew “Trumpet Plants” which are also referred to as “Devil’s Breath” because it contains scopolamine. Scopolamine is a drug that has historically been used by CIA and drug cartels. Under its influence a person does whatever one is told without EVER remembering.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Jeffrey Epstein grew “Trumpet Plants” which are also referred to as “Devil’s Breath” because it contains scopolamine. Scopolamine is a drug that has historically been used by CIA and drug cartels. Under its influence a person does whatever one is told without EVER remembering. pic.twitter.com/AwQHuwGAyQ — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) February 15, 2026

What is Zombie Flower in Epstein Files?

Screenshots of emails reveal that his financier expressed interest in such plants. Datura plants release a chemical called scopolamine, which has a profound effect on the brain. Scopolamine can weaken memory and cause confusion. This is why some experts refer to it as “zombie breath.” It was stated that this drug has a profound effect on people and makes them easily controllable.

Emails reveal that Epstein was inquiring about Datura plants. However, it is unclear whether he actually used them. Another email from 2022 mentions a victim’s statement about exposure to scopolamine.

These documents clearly indicate Epstein’s connection to plants that have the power to influence the brain.

Indian girl also victimized

New files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reveal that an Indian girl was also a victim of his. According to the documents, US officials began searching for her in India to secure payments from the Victim Compensation Fund.

An email dated January 13, 2020, reveals a conversation between US officials. It requests the address and information of a victim in India so that she can be contacted through the US Embassy in India. This email was sent after Epstein died in prison in August 2019.

The released documents title this email “Epstein Victims,” ​​although the names of the officials and some other information have been withheld.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.