Home

News

Jeffrey Epstein received pieces of holy cloth covering Kaaba, send from Saudi Arabia by Emirati businesswoman; What we know so far?

Jeffrey Epstein received pieces of holy cloth covering Kaaba, send from Saudi Arabia by Emirati businesswoman; What we know so far?

This shipment arrived at Epstein's home in March 2017, after he had already served a prison sentence and been convicted as a sex offender.

The files contain emails indicating that the holy cloth used to cover the Kaaba was sent to Epstein.

New Delhi: The Epstein Files have opened a Pandora’s box, with the effects causing massive turbulence in several countries and raising questions about the connections of some of the most famous global personalities with Jeffrey Epstein. The US Department of Justice has released the Epstein Files, which contain millions of pages of documents, photos, and videos. Much of the information has been made public, which has sent shockwaves around the world.

Among this information is a startling detail about the Kaaba, the holiest religious site for Muslims. The files contain emails indicating that the holy cloth used to cover the Kaaba was sent to Epstein. This cloth is called the Kiswah.

What is the Kiswah sent to Epstein?

The Kiswah is a black cloth embroidered with gold. It covers the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam, located in Saudi Arabia. The Kiswah holds deep religious significance for Muslims worldwide. Every year, the cloth is removed and a new cover is placed on the Kaaba. Parts of the previous Kiswah are considered precious artefacts.

Shipment facilitated by Saudi businesswoman

The shipment of the holy cloth associated with the Kaaba was facilitated by Emirati businesswoman Aziza Al-Ahmadi. Messages exchanged during February and March 2017 show that Aziza Al-Ahmadi ensured the delivery of three pieces of the Kiswah to Epstein. The emails indicate that the items were shipped from Saudi Arabia to Florida via British Airways.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is Aziza Al-Ahmadi?

Aziza Al-Ahmadi is a Saudi businesswoman who lives in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owns an electronic games company. She is said to be an advisor to the Royal Court. According to reports, her contact with Jeffrey began when Jeffrey sent a message to the Royal Court proposing the idea of ​​creating an Islamic digital currency similar to cryptocurrency. Aziza became interested and initiated contact. The intention behind this was to create a currency that would appeal to the Islamic world.

Three pieces given to Epstein

The emails included in the Epstein files mention three separate pieces of the Kiswah: one from the inside, one from the outside, and an unused piece. This shipment arrived at Epstein’s home in March 2017, after he had already served a prison sentence and been convicted as a sex offender. Aziza Al-Ahmadi sent an email on March 22, 2017, explaining the religious significance of the Kiswah. She said that at least 10 million Muslims had touched it during the Tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba).

In the email, Aziza wrote, “They circle the Kaaba seven times, and everyone tries to touch it as much as they can. They place their prayers, tears, and hopes on this cloth, hoping that all their prayers will be answered.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.