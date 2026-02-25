Jeju Island (South Korea) travel advisory: Days after YouTuber Sachin Awasthi’s video went viral, Indian Embassy lists travel requirements and essential documents; check full details

Home

Jeju Island (South Korea) travel advisory: Days after YouTuber Sachin Awasthis video went viral, Indian Embassy lists travel requirements and essential documents; check full details

YouTuber Sachin Awasthi (Image YT video grab)

Jeju Island (S Korea) travel advisory: In a significant development days after YouTuber Sachin Awasthi’s video went viral where he claimed of a 38 hours detention in South Korea (Jeju Island), the Embassy of India in Seoul has issued an advisory for Indian nationals looking to travel to Jeju Island, South Korea. In a big update for the residents travelling to South Korea, the embassy has issued important guidelines which need to be followed by Indian travelling to the location. Here are all the details you need to know about the guidelines issued by the Embassy of India in Seoul.

What happened with YouTuber Sachin Awasthi in South Korea?

The Embassy of India in Seoul on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals looking to travel to Jeju Island, South Korea, after YouTuber Sachin Awasthi was detained in the island for several hours. Awasthi had claimed that he was detained without any “proper explanation” and was kept in a “jail-like” centre and was forced to book a “really expensive” ticket to India.

What YouTuber Sachin Awasthi said about South Korea visist?

YouTuber Sachin Awasthi claimed that they were refused entry and taken to a holding facility which was “jail-like”. The YouTuber also claimed that the officials did not provide a clear explanation for the decision.

“It was similar to a jail with no sunlight & no access to outside,” the YouTuber said describing the solution.

What has Advisory for Indian Nationals Travelling to Jeju Island (S Korea)?

The Embassy of India has said in its recent advisory that Indian nationals planning to visit Jeju Island under are hereby advised to carefully note the following:

Entry under the Jeju visa free facility is permitted strictly for short term tourism. Final admission into the Republic of Korea is determined solely by the immigration authorities at Jeju International Airport in accordance with Korean law. The visa waiver scheme does not guarantee entry. Mandatory Documents to Carry:

All travelers must carry printed copies (not only mobile screenshots):

Confirmed return air ticket

Hotel reservation covering entire stay

Detailed travel itinerary (day-wise plan)

Proof of sufficient funds (recent bank statements / international cards / forex)

Passport valid for at least 6 months

Travel insurance (strongly recommended)

Contact details of accommodation

The embassy has also mentioned that travelers should be able to demonstrate adequate financial capacity for the duration of stay including for daily expenses, accommodation payment and transport arrangements. Also, it should be note that the immigration authorities may ask related questions to which answers consistent with tourism objectives would be expected from the visitors.

