Jensen Huang had ‘intimate’ affair with third Nvidia employee, new report reveals

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh controversy after reports emerged that he had an intimate relationship with a third company employee. The revelation comes after two other alleged affairs and his resignation from the chipmaker.

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Jensen Huang had 'intimate' affair with third Nvidia employee, new report reveals (AP/File)

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly had an intimate relationship with another employee at the company, adding a fresh twist to the controversy surrounding his resignation. According to a Reuters report citing two people familiar with the matter, this was another relationship involving the 63-year-old married executive. Reuters has not disclosed the identity of the employee. The news agency said it tried to contact the woman but could not reach her.

The latest revelation comes after reports of two other alleged affairs involving Huang. One was with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese espionage. The other reportedly involved Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.

Nvidia has declined to comment on the latest report. Jensen Huang, Powell and a representative of the company’s board also did not respond to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached.

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair

Huang had acknowledged an affair in a statement issued on November 8, following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang. However, he did not mention her by name.

The controversy soon turned into a major leadership issue for Nvidia. The company’s board had earlier announced an independent investigation, with outside legal experts assisting independent directors, to examine reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The board had initially expressed confidence in Huang and his leadership team. However, pressure on the longtime chief executive increased after further reports about his personal relationships.

Colette Kress takes charge as interim CEO

Nvidia announced on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a member of its board, with immediate effect. The decision marked the end of his 33-year leadership of the company he co-founded.

The board appointed Colette Kress, Nvidia’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. She will continue handling her finance responsibilities while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013. Before that, she held finance positions at major technology companies, including Microsoft and Cisco.

The board has said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the top position. It has also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Why Jensen Huang’s exit matters to the AI industry

Huang’s departure is significant because Nvidia has become one of the biggest players in the global artificial intelligence industry under his leadership. The company makes graphics processing units (GPUs), which are widely used to train and run advanced AI models. Its chips are used by major technology companies, cloud service providers and AI developers around the world.

Nvidia has also used its financial strength to support companies building AI infrastructure. Through investments and other financial arrangements, it has helped cloud computing companies and AI laboratories buy and use its chips.

This business strategy has helped Nvidia expand its influence beyond chip manufacturing and become a major part of the global AI ecosystem.

Nvidia shares under pressure

The leadership crisis has also affected investor sentiment. Nvidia shares fell 5.5 per cent in active trading on Thursday, according to Reuters.

The stock has lost more than 30 per cent of its value from its early October peak, adding to concerns about the company’s future leadership and the wider AI industry.

The company is now preparing for a leadership transition at a time when demand for AI chips and computing infrastructure remains central to its business.