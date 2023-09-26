JetBlue Flight Caught In ‘Severe Turbulence’ Near Florida, 8 Injured; Investigation Underway

Home

This is the latest incident in which passengers sustained injuries due to severe turbulence encountered during their flights.

JetBlue Flight Caught In 'Severe Turbulence' Near Florida

New Delhi: A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale in Florida caught in turbulence before landing in the US city, according to CBS News. The incident has left 8 passengers injured. A JetBlue official told the outlet that the incident took place on September 25 when the plane was caught in an “abrupt and severe turbulence”. Soon after the plane landed the medical personnel took the injured passengers to a local hospital.

“JetBlue will work to support our customers and crew members,” airline officials were quoted as saying by the outlet.

Authorities reported that the aircraft involved in the turbulence incident has been taken out of service for a thorough inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Monday announced that the agency has started an investigation into the incident. “NTSB has launched an inquiry into today’s turbulence event that occurred on JetBlue #1256, an Airbus A320, during a cruise flight near Jamaica while en route from Guayaquil, Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Multiple injuries were reported,” the agency said in a post on X.

Passenger Dies After Severe Turbulence On Private Business Jet

In March, one person died after a severe turbulence hit a private business jet. The flight was later was diverted to the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

A Bombardier CL30 jet departing from Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene, New Hampshire, heading to Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia was diverted to the Connecticut airport around 4 p.m. on Friday after “encountering severe turbulence,” the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in a statement to CNN.

The National Transportation Safety Board didn’t reach any conclusions in its preliminary report on the main cause of the deadly March 3 accident, but it described a series of things that went wrong before and after the plane swooped out of control.

Confronted with several alerts in the cockpit of the Bombardier jet, pilots followed a checklist and turned off a switch that “trims” or adjusts the stabilizer on the plane’s tail, the report said.

